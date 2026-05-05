An array Vincentian products could soon become available on shelves in the BVI

An array of Vincentian products could soon become available in the British Virgin Islands.

This is as a result of an Investment Conference hosted by Invest SVG in the BVI on the weekend.

Executive Director of Invest SVG, Anna Young said business Owners in the British Virgin Islands have expressed interest in placing Vincentian products on their shelves.

Ms. Young also stressed the need to build stronger connections with Vincentians here and in the Diaspora.

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