Mental Health Department renews push to combat stigma through public education

High priority is being given to public education, as the Mental Health Department in the Ministry of Health renews its thrust to address the issue of stigma associated with mental illness

This was disclosed by Director of Mental Health Services, Dr. Alisa Alvis, during a News Conference hosted by the Ministry of Health last week.

Dr. Alvis said the Department is continuing to deliver both inpatient and outpatient care, including psychosocial support, to Vincentians across the country.

Dr. Alvis disclosed that strategies are being developed to strengthen the system, including a renewed focus on public education campaigns aimed at reducing stigma.

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