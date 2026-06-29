RSVGPF Narcotics Division expresses concern about increasing prevalence of drug use among Youths

The Narcotics Division of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has expressed concern about what it says is an increasing prevalence of drug use among young people, particularly during the festive carnival season.

The concern was expressed by Detective Sergeant of Police, Irackie Huggins, during an interview with NBC News.

Detective Sergeant Huggins said, as part of ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse, the Narcotics Division has been conducting drug awareness campaigns in schools across the country.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant during the carnival celebrations, noting that traffickers may take advantage of the festive atmosphere to target vulnerable individuals.

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