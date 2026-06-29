CDC Chairman urges Vincentians at home and abroad to promote Vincy Mas

The Carnival Development Corporation, CDC is urging Vincentians at home and abroad to come together to promote Vincy Mas as the hottest Carnival in the Caribbean.

The appeal came from CDC Chairman Ricardo Adams, during a News Conference hosted by the CDC recently, to update the nation on developments for Vincy Mas.

Mr. Adams encouraged Vincentians to own the festival while working for its continued growth.

Mr. Adams said the 50th anniversary of Jun/July Mas will be celebrated in 2027 and promotion for this anniversary will commence soon.

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