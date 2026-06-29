Bishop’s College Kingstown and Starlift crowned Junior Panorama Champions

The Courts Bishop’s College Steel Orchestra and the Starlift Steel Orchestra emerged victorious in the Junior Panorama Competition, held at Carnival City Victoria Park on Sunday.

Courts Bishop’s College emerged first in the School Bands category, with 215 points, the St. Mary’s Roman Catholic School was second with 208.5 points, and the C.W. Prescod Primary was third with 192 points.

In the Community Bands category, Starlift Steel Orchestra amassed 268 points to secure the first position, while Symphonix Steel Orchestra took the second spot with 254 points and Elite Steel Orchestra was third with 188 points.

Six Steel Orchestras participated in Sunday’s competition.

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