NEMO concludes High Frequency Equipment Installation and Training Workshop

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) concluded a High Frequency Equipment Installation and Training Workshop on Friday, with a closing ceremony at the Police Training School at Old Montrose, Kingstown.

The ceremony marked the successful completion of an intensive five-day Training of Trainers programme, which was held from June 15 to 19.

The workshop was funded through the CDEMA BRICS Programme and organized by NEMO in partnership with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

It was implemented under the regional initiative known as the Upgrade to National Disaster Offices High Frequency Communications Project.

Addressing participants at the closing ceremony, Courtney King, Senior Programme Officer for Telecommunications at CDEMA, highlighted the importance of strengthening emergency communications capacity across the region.

Mr. King said the training was completed over the course of a week and was quite intensive. He said the participants examined the various components of the radio systems, including the assembly and disassembly of the equipment.

Also addressing the gathering was Kenston Stoddard, Deputy Director of NEMO, who underscored the critical role of emergency communications systems in disaster preparedness and response.

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