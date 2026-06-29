Prices of petroleum products increase at the pumps starting today

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs has announced changes in the retail and wholesale prices of petroleum products, effective today, Monday, 29th June, 2026.

In a release issued today, the Ministry said these adjustments reflect global market trends and are part of ongoing efforts to ensure stability in the energy sector while safeguarding consumer interests.

The wholesale price of gasoline has moved from $16.16 to $17.55 per gallon, an increase of $1.39. The retail price has shifted from $16.92 to $18.31 per gallon, also an increase of $1.39.

The wholesale price of diesel has risen from $15.60 to $16.87 per gallon, an increase of $1.27. The retail price has gone from $16.26 to $17.53 per gallon, an increase of $1.27.

The wholesale price of low sulphur diesel has changed from $15.74 to $16.74 per gallon, an increase of $1.00. The retail price has moved from $16.40 to $17.40 per gallon, also an increase of $1.00.

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