Government remains committed to strengthening families through its ongoing programmes

Vincentians have been assured that the Ministry responsible for the Family remains committed to strengthening families through its ongoing programmes.

This assurance came from portfolio Minister, Hon Laverne Gibson-Velox, as she delivered remarks at a workshop on Autism, hosted recently by her Ministry.

Minister Gibson-Velox said the Government is taking steps to ensure that Vincentians are equipped with the relevant skills to care for children who are on the Autism Spectrum.

The workshop was held with the theme: Autism and Humanity, Every Life has a Value.

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