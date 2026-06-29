Zero Hunger Trust Fund to roll out Youth Agricultural Science Internship Programme
The Zero Hunger Trust Fund will next month roll out its Youth Agricultural Science Internship Programme (YASIP), designed to give young people practical, hands-on experience in the field of agricultural science.
Communications Officer for the Fund, Jamila Soso-Vincent told NBC News that the initiative aims to equip participants with valuable skills and knowledge, supporting both their personal development and the nation’s broader food security goals.
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