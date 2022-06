Yesterday’s inclement weather caused the postponement of the Final of the 2022 Neil Williams Twenty/20 Cricket Championship.

The match, between Guardian General Saints and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) was scheduled to take place at the Sion Hill Playing Field at 2,00 p. m.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association said that a new date and venue will be announced for the Final.

