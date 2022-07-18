Rondy Luta McIntosh appointed new Consul General

A new Consul General has been named to take up duties in the United States, from August 1st this year.

Cultural Ambassador Rondy Luta McIntosh will take over from Howie Prince who held that post for several years.

Speaking on the API’s Marning SVG Program on Friday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he was directly involved in discussions with several persons for the office of Consul General.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says he is confident that Mr. McIntosh will do a good job as Consul General.

The Prime Minister thanked Mr. Prince for his contribution as Consul General.

