The Food Terminal in Marriaqua has officially launched

Several Officials were on hand this week to witness the launch of a Food Terminal at the former La Croix Palletization Plant in Marriaqua.

The Ministry of Agriculture, in conjunction with Global Medic, Diamond Trust and local entrepreneur Montgomery King, recently formed a strategic partnership to establish the La Croix Food Terminal.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar welcomed this new development which will create marketing opportunities for farmers throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Parliamentary Representative for Marriaqua, St Clair Prince says the Palletization Plant will be beneficial to the Farmers.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

