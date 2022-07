The Radiology Department of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital has received a new CT Scan, compliments the Department of Technical Cooperation of the International Atomic Agency (IAEA).

An official handing ceremony was held at the hospital this morning which heard remarks from a number of the stakeholders involved.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report

Z0000660

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print