PM Gonsalves holds successful discussions with Venezuelan officials

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he recently held very successful discussions with officials from Venezuela during his recent overseas trips.

The Prime Minister provided an update on his overseas trip and other matters of national development on NBC Radio yesterday.

He said discussions were held on several areas including the loan from the ALBA Bank which will be used for the development of Little Tokyo and the National Fleet Expansion program for fisherfolk.

The Prime Minister said there were fruitful discussions in relation to the resumption of the Petro Caribe program for Venezuela to provide fuel for Caribbean countries.

And, according to Prime Minister Gonsalves this country is expected to receive Urea Fertilizer and Asphalt from Venezuela.

