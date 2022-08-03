PM Gonsalves highlights the leading role which SVG is the fight for Reparations for Native Genocide and the Enslavement of Africans.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the leading role which St. Vincent and the Grenadines is playing in the thrust for Reparations for Native Genocide and the Enslavement of Africans.

The Prime Minister spoke on the issue, as he addressed a Rally held last Friday, to mark the start of Emancipation Month.

Dr. Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines placed the issue of Reparations on the Caricom agenda.

The Prime Minister outlined some of the challenges which continue to exist, even after the end of slavery.

