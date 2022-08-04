KCCU invests over $400,000 in scholarships and Bursaries

The Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union KCCU has invested over 400-thousand dollars in educating youths here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to President of the KCCU Board of Directors, Terril Mapp, as he addressed the Scholarship and Bursary Awards ceremony this morning.

He said today marks 27 years since the KCCU has been providing financial assistance to students.

Senior Education Officer for Primary Schools Hannah Browne commended the KCCU for its consistency in providing assistance to students.

Addresses also came from past scholarship recipients Ashlyn Francis and Dillon Nedd, who was presented with an Award of Excellence.

