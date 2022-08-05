Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases recorded here in SVG

Another twenty-six new COVID-19 cases were recorded here bringing the total number of active cases to ninety-two.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health says there were three new PCR cases and twenty-three new Rapid Antigen cases from tests carried out yesterday.

There were sixteen recoveries over the reporting period, and seven people are hospitalized with the virus. One is fully vaccinated, and six are unvaccinated.

To date, there are 9,416 COVID-19 cases and 9,209 recoveries in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A total of 72,257 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered locally. 37,038 persons received their first dose. 31,166 had their second dose and 4,053 persons received boosters.

