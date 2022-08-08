21 primary schools receives upgrades to their washroom facilities

Twenty-one Primary and Secondary Schools across the country have benefitted from an upgrade to their washroom facilities, through a 730-thousand EC dollar donation from the Government of Japan.

The Ministry of Education says the schools which received upgrades were used as emergency shelters following the 2021 volcanic eruption, and as a result, a need arose for improved washroom and sanitation facilities.

Several schools in the red and orange zones were prioritized and received major upgrades with mirrors, sinks and toilets installed and replaced.

The close-out ceremony following the completion of the repair work took place on Thursday 4 August at the Sion Hill Government School.

Addressing the event, Chief Education Officer, Kay Martin-Jack, spoke of the importance of the upgrades.

The ceremony also heard remarks from Jan Willem-Wegdam, Programme Co-ordinator of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which implemented the project on behalf of the Japanese Government,

Mr. Willem-Wegdam provided a detailed overview of the project, and commended all those involved for the smooth execution of the work.

