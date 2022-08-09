Regional Men’s Under-19 3-day Cricket Championship will soon begin

This year’s Regional Men’s Under-19 3-day Cricket Championship begins here in St Vincent and the Grenadines today at 10.00 a. m.

The opening matches will feature defending champions, Guyana against Trinidad and Tobago at the Park Hill Playing Field; the Windward Islands versus the Leeward Islands at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex; with Barbados opposing Jamaica at the Cumberland Playing Field in North Leeward.

Second round matches will be from 14th to 16th August, with the final preliminary matches on 19th, 20th and 21st August.

The teams are competing in two Groups in the preliminaries.

In Group A are Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and the Leeward Islands.

Group B comprises Barbados, Jamaica and the Windward Islands.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

