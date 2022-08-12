Extensive rehabilitative work has been done to The Coulls Hill Clinic and the Rose Hall Health Centre

Two health centres in North Leeward have undergone extensive rehabilitative work and are scheduled to be opened soon. The Coulls Hill Clinic will open immediately while the Rose Hall Health Centre is scheduled to be opened at a later date. Both the Couls Hill and Rose Hall centres are equipped with Nurses’ Quarters. The two story Rose Hall Clinic, however, has both Doctors’ and Nurses’ quarters. Minister of Health, Hon. St. Clair Prince said one of the challenges with clinics is having a nurse stationed at the facilities so they can be on call to meet the needs of the communities. Prince encouraged nurses to use the quarters provided for them so they are better able to serve residents. Area Representative for North Leeward, Hon. Carlos James said it is critical for a nurse to remain at these facilities, given the location of these communities and their obligation to serve members of the public. These restorative works done on the health centres are all part of the makeover and transformation of health care services and delivery across St Vincent and the Grenadines. Recently, the Government has realised funding of 98 million US dollars for the Acute Care Hospital at Arnos Vale, coupled with decentralization of Laboratory and Radiological services, the procurement of CT scan Machine and soon an MRI Machine.