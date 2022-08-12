West Indies announces ODI Squad

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced the West Indies squad for the CG United One-Day International Series against New Zealand at Kensington Oval in Barbados on 17th, 19th and 21st August.

The three matches are West Indies’ last remaining matches in the ICC One Day International Super League for automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The West Indies will be seeking to win the Series to secure one of the automatic qualification places reserved for the top 7 teams in the ODI Super League table, excluding hosts India.

Off-spinner, Kevin Sinclair has been included on the squad. He made his international debut in Twenty/20 International cricket last year against Sri Lanka, and has so far played six Twenty/20 Internationals.

Left-arm, leg-spinner, Gudakesh Motie has been named in the 14-member squad and will have to undergo a fitness assessment on the finger injury sustained against India in the CG United One Day International Series in Trinidad last month.

Allrounder Roston Chase is unavailable for selection due to injury, while allrounder, Fabien Allen is also unavailable for personal reasons.

FULL SQUAD

Nicholas Pooran (Captain)

Shai Hope (Vice Captain)

Shamarh Brooks

Keacy Carty

Shimron Hetmyer

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Brandon King

Kyle Mayers

Gudakesh Motie (subject to fitness)

Keemo Paul

Jayden Seales

Kevin Sinclair

