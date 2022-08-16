CED prepares to host a training program that focuses on Digital Transformation for operators of small businesses

The Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) Incorporated is preparing to host a major training program focused on Digital Transformation for operators of small businesses, next Monday August 22nd.

Training and Education Co-ordinator at the CED, Keisha Phillips told NBC News the workshop forms part of a project funded by the Organization of American States (OAS), which is aimed at accelerating the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME’s) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Miss Phillips said twenty-one operators of small businesses will participate in the Digital Transformation workshop next week.

