The 40th Passing Out Parade was held yesterday

Commissioner of Police Colin John has challenged new Police Recruits to be disciplined at all times while carrying out their duties.

He was speaking at the 40th Passing Out Parade at the Victoria Park yesterday, where 113 Recruits became full-fledged Police Officers.

Commissioner John thanked the Government for providing resources to the Police Force to carry out its programs.

Meanwhile , Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves gave some advice to the new police recruits.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

