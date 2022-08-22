Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls are the 2022 Netball Champions

Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls are the new Division 1 Champions of the Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union/Vita Malt/National Lotteries Authority Richland Park Netball Championship.

They defeated Defending Champions, High Park United 51-35 yesterday afternoon in front of a large and colourful crowd at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Government School.

JLC Warriors won the Division 2 Title by beating 3 Js Valley Strikers 34-20.

Last Saturday, Caesar’s Real Estate Dynamic Girls clinched 3rd Place in Division 2 with a 45-15 win over the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Gems, and Vultures beat J and G Scorchers 69-20 in the Division 1 3rd Play Play-off.

Former National goal shooter, Skiddy Francis with 251 goals was the top goal-scorer in Division1, and Aneka Dallaway of JLS Warriors scored the most goals in Division 2 finishing with 218.

The Division 1 Most Valuable Player (MVP) was Kishorn Lowman of Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls, and Aneka Dallaway of JLC Warriors was the Most Valuable (MVP) in Division 2.

