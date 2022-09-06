Chauncey resident, Dawson “Painter” Williams wanted for theft

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is in search for Dawson Williams, also known as Painter from Chauncey.

Police say they are carrying out investigations into a report of theft where Dawson Williams is a person of interest.

Williams is a Carpenter, who is 5’9” in height, has thick lips, brown eyes and a narrow face.

Williams is dark in complexion, slim, has a pointed chin, broad base nose and black hair.

The Police is soliciting the public’s assistance in locating Dawson Williams.

If seen, persons can contact any police station or Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at Telephone number 457-1211 ext. 4816 or Officer in charge South Central Division at telephone numbers 458-4200 or 457-5459.

Police say calls would be treated confidentially.

Photo by: The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Searchlight

