The Fisheries Division in the Ministry of Agriculture said it has been meeting with stakeholders and implementing a number of programs to enhance the local Fisheries sector.

Senior Fisheries Officer, Kris Isaacs said, much of this is taking place in the Grenadines, as they aim to build the capacity of fisherfolk across the country.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

