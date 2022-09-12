Iga Swiatek is the 2022 US Open Champion

World number one, Iga Swiatek capped a dominant season by beating Tunisian fifth seed, Ons Jabeur at the US Open last Saturday to win her second major title of 2022.

Poland’s Swiatek, 21, won 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) to secure the season’s final Grand Slam trophy on the New York hard courts.

After a one-sided first set, 28-year-old Jabeur settled midway through the second but it was not enough to stop Swiatek clinching a third major title.

Swiatek’s previous two wins both came on the clay at the French Open.

Jabeur also lost in the Wimbledon final in July, and her wait for one of the sport’s four most prestigious titles continues.

The Flushing Meadows final was a meeting between the two leading players on the WTA Tour this year, but Swiatek demonstrated why there is such a big gap between her and the rest with a largely dominant performance.

Swiatek remains the world number one, and would have done so even if she had lost, with Jabeur moving up to a joint career-high ranking of second after reaching the final.

