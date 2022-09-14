Taiwan donates an ambulance to the Ministry of Health

The Republic of China, Taiwan has donated an ambulance to the Ministry of Health as efforts continue to enhance the delivery of healthcare services here.

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Peter Sha Li Lan handed over the ambulance to Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince during a ceremony this week.

Ambassador Lan says Taiwan remains committed to providing support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Health, St. Clair Prince thanked the Government and People of Taiwan for their continued assistance.

