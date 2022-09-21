PM Gonsalves highlights his hectic round of engagements in New York

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is continuing his hectic round of engagements in New York, USA, where he is attending the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking from New York on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, the Prime Minister said he has been attending several events, and has also been involved in bilateral discussions

The Prime Minister said he also attended an important event last evening.

The Prime Minister is today continuing bi-lateral engagements with representatives from a number of countries as well as United Nations and other officials. He is expected to address the General Assembly this Saturday, September 24.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines’ delegation also includes the Prime Minister’s wife, Mrs. Eloise Gonsalves, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Keisal Peters and Security Officer, Station Seargent Godwin Charles.

