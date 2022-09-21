The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries continues to make progress with the ongoing diversification thrust

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is continuing to make progress with the ongoing diversification thrust.

Word of this came from Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, during an interview with the Agency for Public Information, API this week.

Minister Caesar said the first shipment of produce from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Barbados, left the country on Monday.

He explained that the produce came from the La Croix Food Terminal Market.

Minister Caesar said the Food Terminal Markets have been established to facilitate the export of local produce.

