Invest SVG encourages participation in Everything Vincy Expo in October

This country’s Investment Promotions Agency, Invest SVG is encouraging Vincentians who have an interest in participating in the Everything Vincy Expo to contact the Agency to register as soon as possible.

Deputy Executive Director of Invest SVG Nadine Agard said application forms can be accessed online.

Ms. Agard said the Expo aims to give businesses an opportunity to launch new products.

This year’s Everything Vincy Expo is slated to run from October 24th to 28th 2022 at the Geest Terminal in Kingstown.

