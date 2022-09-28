2022 preliminaries of the FLOW/Lions Club South Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition to begin next week

Secondary Schools across the country are this week finalizing their presentations for participation in the 2022 preliminaries of the FLOW/Lions Club South Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition.

The Zonal Preliminaries are scheduled for next week – Tuesday October 4th – Friday October 7th, at Frenches House.

The Public Speaking Competition which began in 1996, is part of the Club’s youth outreach programme and aims to foster healthy public debate among the nation’s youth. It also affords them an opportunity to improve and enhance their oratory skills in a keenly contested environment.

According to Chairman of the Public Speaking Committee, Lion Junior Bacchus, PMJF “This competition has over the years helped to boost the confidence, communication and leadership skills of students”

Students in Zone 1 will meet on Tuesday October 4th to debate the topic – “Thetime to accelerate the use of renewable energy sources is expiring. Yet, as a people, we are non-responsive.”

On Wednesday October 5th students in Zone 2 will debate the topic – “The independent role of civil society is fundamental to any functioning democracy. It is alarming the extent to which civil society institutions are dwindling in the region.”

“Russia’s imperial ambition, manifested in the Ukraine war, with all its ramifications, justifies the claim that the Kremlin is the source of all evil.” – is the topic to be debated by students in Zone 3 on Thursday October 6th.

The Zonal preliminaries will conclude on Friday October 7

when students in Zone 4 will debate the topic – “Marine and air transportation are critical to the development of our region. The current state of play is a clear indication that we are behind the 8 ball as far as our development priorities are concerned.”

The Zonal preliminaries will begin at 1:00 pm daily and the top six public speakers will be selected to go on to represent their schools in the final of the Competition, slated for Tuesday 25th October at the Methodist Church Hall Kingstown.

Zone 1 Zone 2 Zone 3 Zone 4 St. Vincent Girls High School Campden Park Secondary School St. Joseph’s Convent, Marriaqua St. Martin’s Secondary School Bishops College, Kingstown St. Vincent Grammar School Mountain View Adventist Academy Central Leeward Secondary School St. Joseph’s Convent, Kingstown Bequia Community High School George Stephens Sr. Secondary School Buccament Secondary School Dr. J. P Eustace Memorial Secondary Bequia Seventh Day Adventist Georgetown Secondary School Troumaca Ontario Secondary School St. Clair Deacon Secondary West St. George Secondary School Sandy Bay Secondary School Thomas Saunders Secondary School Union Island Secondary School Intermediate High School Adelphi Secondary School Petit Bordel Secondary School – – – – North Union Secondary – – –

Contact Information: Lion Junior Bacchus PMJF – Chairman Public Speaking Committee 784-528-6886

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

