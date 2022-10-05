PM Gonsalves working to expand the co-operation between SVG and the University of Wales Trinity St. David

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says a move is being made to expand the co-operation which currently exists between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the University of Wales Trinity St. David.

The Prime Minister visited Vincentian Students studying at the University last week, in his new role as Minister responsible for Tertiary Education.

And he spoke of steps being taken to strengthen ties with the University, during a News Conference yesterday.

The Prime Minister highlighted one area of possible collaboration between the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College and the University of Wales Trinity St. David.

During his visit, the Prime Minister received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

Several Vincentian Students are pursuing studies for Undergraduate; Graduate and Postgraduate Degrees at the University.

