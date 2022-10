Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry Of Health Wellness and the Environment Shanika John is reminding Vincentians that the COVID-19 mask mandate is still in effect.

Ms. John said persons should continue to wear their face mask as much possible, especially in overcrowded places.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

