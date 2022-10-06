Zonal Preliminaries of the Lions Club South Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition continues today

The Zonal Preliminaries of the Lions Club South Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition will continue today with schools in Zone three.

The students will debate the topic “RUSSIA’S IMPERIAL AMBITION, MANIFESTED IN THE UKRAINE WAR, WITH ALL ITS RAMIFICATIONS, JUSTIFIES THE CLAIM THAT THE KREMLIN IS THE SOURCE OF ALL EVIL.”

The event takes place at Frenches House from 1:30 this afternoon and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

The Zonal preliminaries will conclude on Friday October 7 when students in Zone 4 will debate the topic – “MARINE AND AIR TRANSPORTATION ARE CRITICAL TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF OUR REGION. THE CURRENT STATE OF PLAY IS A CLEAR INDICATION THAT WE ARE BEHIND THE 8 BALL AS FAR AS OUR DEVELOPMENT PRIORITIES ARE CONCERNED.”

The top six public speakers will be selected to go on to represent their schools in the final of the Competition, slated for Tuesday 25th October at the Methodist Church Hall.

The Public Speaking Competition which began in 1999, is part of the Club’s youth outreach programme and aims to foster healthy public debate among the nation’s youth.

It also affords them an opportunity to improve and enhance their oratory skills in a keenly contested environment.

