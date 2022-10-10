Alston Becket Cyrus awarded Honorary Doctorate

Vincentian Calypsonian Alston Becket Cyrus returns to the State today, after he has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the University of the West Indies.

Becket was conferred an honorary Doctor of Letters for his work as a Soca Artiste/Composer.

He received the honour at the graduation ceremony at the Five Islands campus in Antigua and Barbuda on Saturday.

Plans are place to meet Dr. Alston Beckett Cyrus at the Argyle International Airport with a welcome team in view of this great achievement.

Members of the Carnival Development Corporation and the Calypso fraternity are expected to be at the AIA.

A welcome motorcade will be held from the AIA to Beckett’s home town of Layou.

