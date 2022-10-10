West Indies beats the United Arab Emirates in warm up match

The West Indies defeated the United Arab Emirates by 17 runs in today’s ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup Warm Up match in Melbourne, Australia.

The West Indies were sent in to bat first. Brandon King (64 off 45 balls) and captain, Nicholas Pooran (46 off 31 balls) were top-scorers in their total of 152-9 off 20 overs.

Fast bowler, Junaid Siddique was the best bowler for the United Arab Emirates. He took 5-13. Fast bowler, Zahoor Khan had 2-24.

Muhammad Waseem scored 69 not out off 52 balls, and Zawar Farid made 29 not out off 14 balls, but the United Arab Emirates were restricted to 135-6 off their 20 overs. Medium pacer, Raymon Reifer took 3-17 for the West Indies.

Final scores: The West Indies 152-9 off 20 overs, the United Arab Emirates 135-6 off 20 overs.

