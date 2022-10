MS ELIZABETH MARTHA ALLICOTT better known as MOLLY SARGEANT of Christ Church Barbados formerly of St. Vincent and the Grenadines died on Monday 3rd October in Barbados at the age of 82. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Tuesday October 18th at God’s Tabernacle Church 2nd Avenue Vaux Hall Barbados at 2pm.

