St. Lucia wins the Under-13 Boys Team Title at the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships

St. Lucia won the Under-13 Boys Team Title at the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Guyana last Sunday to become the first OECS country to do so.

En route to the title, St. Lucia Under-13 Boys defeated top seed Trinidad and Tobago A 3-2, and Guyana B 3-0. They received a bye in the quarter-finals after they topped their group.

In the Semi-finals, the St. Lucian Under-13 Boys defeated Trinidad and Tobago B 3-0, then defeated Guyana Under-13 Boys 3-2 in the Final.

St Lucian, Leshon Francis played unbeaten winning his two matches. His team-mate, Manie Eleuthere lost one of his matches, but under pressure, he played with passion and a great deal of national pride to win the deciding match 3-0 to take his team the Title for the first time in Regional Table Tennis history.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

