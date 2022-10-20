Everything Vincy expo officially launches Monday 24th October

Vincentians will have an opportunity to view a range of products and services that would be on display at the Everything Vincy Expo, which takes place next week.

Invest SVG will host the event at the Geest Cargo Terminal in Kingstown, from October 24th to 28th.

Investment Facilitation Services Manager at Invest SVG, Shanna Browne says several local designers will be showcased during the Expo.

The Everything Vincy Expo 2022 will officially launch on Monday 24th October, 2022 at the Geest Cargo Terminal at 10am.

