MRS LOUISE SCOTT of Cane Hall died on Saturday October 1st at the age of 72. A Memorial service takes place on Friday October 28th at the Questelles Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Questelles. The body lies at the church from 9:30 am. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

