The Making Cities Resilient 2030 Workshop culminates today at the Beachcombers Hotel Conference Facility, after three days of deliberations.

The National Emergency Management Organization has partnered with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction to host the workshop.

Its objective is to expose key stakeholders to the Resilience Roadmap which is a pathway for the Making Cities Resilient 2030 initiative.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of National Security, Hudson Nedd said during the opening ceremony that stakeholders must work to achieve the outcomes of the initiative.

Meanwhile, Disaster Risk Reduction Advisor, United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, Jaire Tores stressed the importance of the workshop.

