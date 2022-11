Two new spaces for vendors in Kingstown are scheduled to be officially opened on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The new spaces are the Vegetable Markets uptown and downtown.

There will be a ceremony to mark the official openings at the Old Queen’s warehouse opposite C.K Greaves.

The event begins at 9am.

The markets are being opened as part of the government’s plans to clean up Kingstown and regularize vending.

