National Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment (NDPBA) Workshop being held by NEMO today

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is conducting a National Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment (NDPBA) Workshop today.

This workshop is being held in collaboration with the Pacific Disaster Center, through funding from the United States Military Liaison Office, Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

The main objective of this workshop is to introduce participants to the National Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment (NDPBA) which is based on the Pacific Disaster Center (PDC) model which uses a collaborative stakeholder driven approach that integrates national priorities and stakeholder feedback.

The National Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment incorporates a Risk and Vulnerability Assessment to examine several components of risk including exposure to hazards, vulnerability, coping capacity, and existing disaster management capabilities.

The findings from this assessment are then contextualized through the lens of the Pacific Disaster Center’s unique Disaster Management Analysis to identify disaster management capacity gaps and opportunities within the context of the risks identified.

NEMO says the end result will be to provide disaster management recommendations designed to increase resilience and reduce disaster risk.

The findings of this analysis will be complied into a five year Disaster Risk Reduction Plan for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, offering practical actions to be taken in alignment with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Country Work Program.

The workshop is taking place at NEMO’s Conference Room.

