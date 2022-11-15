WPP has been assisting Vincentian children for more than 20 years

Thousands of Children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have benefited from the work carried out by the World Pediatric Project, {WPP}.

That is according to SVG Program Director Sigmund Wiggins who provided an overview of the WPP during the Talk Yuh Talk program on NBC Radio this morning.

He said the WPP has been in existence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for over twenty years.

Mr. Wiggins said the WPP has partnered with the Ministry of Health over the years to ensure that children who are in need of the care are being referred to the organization.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

