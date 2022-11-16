SVG and Morocco to work together to improve relations

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Morocco are discussing ways to improve the relationship between the two countries.

That is according to Prime Minster Dr. Ralph Gonlsaves who says he has been meeting with a delegation from Morocco that is currently in the country.

Dr. Gonsalves said he may have to journey to Morocco before end of year to finalize matters at the political level.

The Prime Minister also spoke of fertilizer to be acquired from Morocco which he says will cut costs for local farmers.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

