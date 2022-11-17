Government begins distribution of materials for residents in the red and orange zones

The Government has begun the distribution of some materials for homeowners in the Red and Orange zones, whose houses were damaged as a result of the volcanic eruption.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he addressed several matters on NBC Radio yesterday.

But the Prime Minister is urging homeowners to be reasonable with their requests.

The Prime Minister is hopeful that the national distribution drive will resume soon and has urged persons outside of the Red and Orange zones to be patient.

