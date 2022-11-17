PM Gonsalves recognizes the contributions of Vendors

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said Vendors make an important contribution to the economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Gonsalves made this remark this morning while delivering the feature address at the opening ceremony of the two markets for vendors in Kingstown.

The Prime Minister noted that while his government recognize the contribution of the vendors, vending must be done in an organized manner.

Dr. Gonsalves lamented that some Vincentians opposed the clean-up of the Kingstown Vegetable market.

Almost 400 vendors are expected to occupy stalls at these two markets.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

