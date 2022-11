Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says up to twenty fully funded Moroccan scholarships can be expected next year.

The Prime Minister says the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Morocco are discussing ways to improve the relationship between the two countries

He says Morocco has previously offered partial scholarships for Vincentian students but such scholarships are still expensive.

