Je Belle defeated Avenues in the Premier Division of the National Football Championships

Je Belle defeated Avenues 4-0 last night at Victoria Park here in Kingstown to head the standings in the Premier Division of the National Football Championships.

In another Premier Division match at Victoria Park last night, Hope International beat Awesome 3-0.

At the weekend also, Sion Hill beat Largo Height 2-1, and BESCO Pastures and Layou played to a 2-all draw.

There were goals galore the First Division as Glenside Ball Blazers won from Greggs 6-2, SV United beat Richmond Hill 6-0 at Victoria Park on Friday, yesterday, Bequia United defeated QCESCO Titans 4-0 at the Clive Tannis Playing Field at Port Elizabeth, Bequia, and Camdonia Chelsea beat Owia United 5-0 at the Campden Park Playing Field.

